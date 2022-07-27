Iranian FM: Iran Serious About Sustainable, Strong Agreement

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's foreign minister says Tehran is “serious” about reaching a sustainable and strong agreement amid the ongoing talks aimed at potential fresh removal of the US’ inhumane sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Writing on his Instagram page on Tuesday, Hossein Amir Abdollahian said he had made the remarks during telephone conversations with his counterparts from Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, and Iraq.

During the conversations, the Iranian official explained the initiatives that Iran had come up with in order to “keep the diplomatic window of opportunity open.”

The US returned the sanctions in 2018 after leaving a historic accord between Iran and world countries that had come by three years earlier.

“The talks’ final stage depends on the two elements of realism and flexibility on the part of the American side,” Amir Abdollahian noted.

For their part, the Arab countries’ foreign ministers “told me that they supported Iran’s initiatives in the negotiations,” he added.

The phone calls also saw the Iranian official touching upon Iran’s relations with its fellow regional nations, describing “neighbor-oriented policy” as Tehran’s priority.

“We’re going to accelerate our cooperation with [our] neighbors,” Amir Abdollazhian said.

“Down this path, no foreigner can come in the way of the regional cooperation process,” he added, saying his counterparts had welcomed Iran’s regional diplomacy.

At the same time, Iran considers foreign interference in the region to be harmful, Amir Abdollahian said, adding that the means of the region’s progress and stability lies in cooperation among the regional countries.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister, Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, also said his country is interested in improving ties with Tehran, adding that “Iran and Kuwait can enjoy good cooperation in various political and economic issues.”

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Emirati minister of foreign affairs, also said Iran’s “esteem” was important for Abu Dhabi, with Amir Abdollahian saying, in response, that Iran enjoyed the same attitude towards the Emirates and that there were innumerable economic opportunities before the two nations that could be a source of benefit for both.

He went on to say that he warned his counterparts that the Israeli regime’s presence in the region would lead to instability.

Amir Abdollahian also thanked them for “their recent attempt at neutralizing the regime’s ominous plots” during a recent US-Arab summit in the Saudi port city of Jeddah.

The summit saw US President Joe Biden attempting to pave the way for a regional security alliance, including the “Israeli” entity. The summit’s communiqué was, however, vague, and prevented Washington from laying the groundwork for formation of such an alliance.