IRG Makes Stealth Speedboats – Navy Commander

IRG Makes Stealth Speedboats – Navy Commander
Iran
By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Navy turned its speedboats into stealth watercraft, a high-ranking commander said.

In comments on the sidelines of an academic conference in Tehran on Monday, IRG Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said his forces have utilized new stealth speedboats.

He said the hull material and shape of the military speedboats employ stealth technology construction techniques to ensure that they remain undetected by radars, noting that the IRG Navy takes advantage of homegrown hulls.

The IRG Navy proudly uses the equipment manufactured by domestic knowledge-based companies, including a series of drones and quadcopters, he stated.

Rear Admiral Tangsiri also noted that the IRG Navy’s new advanced warship with unique features, named after Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, is a multi-hulled watercraft with the so-called Incat shape design.

In November 2021, the IRG Navy chief said his forces would be equipped with three new warships, including a homegrown vessel launching missiles with a range of 300 kilometers.

Later in December, Tangsiri said the velocity of the new military boats has been increased from 55 knots to 75 and 90 knots, and will even reach 110 knots in the next stage.

