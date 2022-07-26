No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Tunisia: Saied’s Supporters Celebrate New Constitution

Tunisia: Saied’s Supporters Celebrate New Constitution
folder_openTunisia access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Tunisians celebrated a win for the “Yes” vote in a constitutional referendum brought by President Kais Saied.

An exit poll from Sigma Conseil, a Tunisian polling company, said 92.3 percent of voters had backed the new constitution, which opponents say will entrench one-man rule.

Only 7.7 percent voted “No”.  Out of some nine million registered voters, just 1.9 million people came out to vote, with the opposition mainly choosing to boycott the vote.

A couple of hundred people crowded onto the steps of Tunis Municipal Theatre to sing and chant popular slogans while cars circled Avenue Habib Bourguiba.

A few hours later, they were joined by Saied himself, who gave speeches and answered questions from local and international press.

Saied addressed his supporters in central Tunis in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a walkabout and appeared sure that his constitution had been approved, referring to the referendum day as “a historic moment.”

Saied’s supporters are expecting radical change, if not miraculous solutions, to the economic strife that has fueled demonstrations and strikes in Tunisia.

tunisia KaisSaied

Comments

  1. Related News
Tunisia: Saied’s Supporters Celebrate New Constitution

Tunisia: Saied’s Supporters Celebrate New Constitution

6 hours ago
Tunisians Vote on New Constitution

Tunisians Vote on New Constitution

one day ago
Tunisia’s President Pushes for New Constitution Giving Him Broad Powers

Tunisia’s President Pushes for New Constitution Giving Him Broad Powers

25 days ago
Tunisian Judges to Protest Saied’s Judiciary Purge

Tunisian Judges to Protest Saied’s Judiciary Purge

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 26-07-2022 Hour: 02:23 Beirut Timing

whatshot