No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

The Telegraph: Gov’t To Ask Britons’ Help in Case of Winter Blackouts

The Telegraph: Gov’t To Ask Britons’ Help in Case of Winter Blackouts
folder_openUnited Kingdom access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

The UK government has drawn up emergency energy plans under which citizens could be asked to switch off their lights and turn down their thermostats to avoid blackouts this winter.

According to the Telegraph, “The plans would be enacted in case of a gas or electricity supply shortage, and the public would be asked to slash their energy consumption," the newspaper reported on Saturday.

The documents seen by the British daily showed that “in such a scenario the British government would deliver messages at regular intervals via radio, television, social media as well as posters and leaflets, telling people to cut their electricity and gas usage.”

The UK National Grid has reportedly held meetings in recent days with representatives of energy-intensive industries, seeking their assistance to avoid a worst-case scenario of rolling blackouts or a complete shutdown, even offering to pay those companies to use less power.

However, according to Arjan Geveke, Director of the Energy Intensive Users Group, the National Grid would start paying industry to shut down only after calls on the public to reduce demand.

“First of all, they will want to do a public information campaign because that’s the least costly option,” he was quoted as saying by The Telegraph. “There’s obviously an increased risk of security of supply in the winter.”

Meanwhile, the UK energy and cost of living crisis continues to intensify, with annual household bills expected to surpass £3,300 [$3,971] this winter, according to energy consultant Cornwall Insight.  

The National Grid has asked electricity suppliers to establish ways to pay households to shift their energy usage to times of peak supply, such as during strong winds, and reduce use at other times. However, companies including British Gas and Shell told the outlet they would not be sticking to that plan this year.

fuel shortage UnitedKingdom

Comments

  1. Related News
The Telegraph: Gov’t To Ask Britons’ Help in Case of Winter Blackouts

The Telegraph: Gov’t To Ask Britons’ Help in Case of Winter Blackouts

7 hours ago
UK Spy Chief: China Now Top Priority for MI6 Intelligence Agency

UK Spy Chief: China Now Top Priority for MI6 Intelligence Agency

4 days ago
Commons Leader Calls for Release of Bahraini Opp. Figures by UK Gov’t

Commons Leader Calls for Release of Bahraini Opp. Figures by UK Gov’t

4 days ago
Race to Become UK PM Down to Final Two: Rishi Sunak And Liz Truss

Race to Become UK PM Down to Final Two: Rishi Sunak And Liz Truss

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 26-07-2022 Hour: 02:23 Beirut Timing

whatshot