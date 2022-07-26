The Telegraph: Gov’t To Ask Britons’ Help in Case of Winter Blackouts

By Staff, Agencies

The UK government has drawn up emergency energy plans under which citizens could be asked to switch off their lights and turn down their thermostats to avoid blackouts this winter.

According to the Telegraph, “The plans would be enacted in case of a gas or electricity supply shortage, and the public would be asked to slash their energy consumption," the newspaper reported on Saturday.

The documents seen by the British daily showed that “in such a scenario the British government would deliver messages at regular intervals via radio, television, social media as well as posters and leaflets, telling people to cut their electricity and gas usage.”

The UK National Grid has reportedly held meetings in recent days with representatives of energy-intensive industries, seeking their assistance to avoid a worst-case scenario of rolling blackouts or a complete shutdown, even offering to pay those companies to use less power.

However, according to Arjan Geveke, Director of the Energy Intensive Users Group, the National Grid would start paying industry to shut down only after calls on the public to reduce demand.

“First of all, they will want to do a public information campaign because that’s the least costly option,” he was quoted as saying by The Telegraph. “There’s obviously an increased risk of security of supply in the winter.”

Meanwhile, the UK energy and cost of living crisis continues to intensify, with annual household bills expected to surpass £3,300 [$3,971] this winter, according to energy consultant Cornwall Insight.

The National Grid has asked electricity suppliers to establish ways to pay households to shift their energy usage to times of peak supply, such as during strong winds, and reduce use at other times. However, companies including British Gas and Shell told the outlet they would not be sticking to that plan this year.