Hezbollah Condoles with Syria After the Suqaylabiyah Terrorist Attack

folder_openLebanon access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

Hezbollah strongly denounces the terrorist attack that targeted a group of worshippers during a religious ceremony that was held to inaugurate a church in the Syrian city of Suqaylabiyah in Hama countryside. This is an added proof that the terrorist groups continue their crimes against civilians and always seek to destabilize Syria and its security.

Hezbollah extends its warmest condolences to the Syrian leadership, fraternal people, and families of the martyrs. It also prays that Allah lays His mercy upon the martyrs and blesses the wounded with good health.

Hezbollah vehemently rejects the targeting of houses of worship, which it is keen on protecting them and has sacrificed its youths as martyrs to defend those places.

Syria Lebanon hama Hezbollah

