No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Normalization Mode On: UAE to Establish a Football Stadium on the ‘Israeli’-occupied Lands

Normalization Mode On: UAE to Establish a Football Stadium on the ‘Israeli’-occupied Lands
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

As part of the unending Emirati efforts to cement normalization with the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity on different levels, a state-run company signed an agreement with the Zionist minister of ‘Regional Cooperation’ to establish a new football stadium in the city of ‘Kafr Qassem’ in the center of the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories.

The stadium will be named “Khalifah”. Meanwhile, an Emirati businessman is working to ratify a deal upon which he buys the ‘Israeli’ ‘Hapoel Tel Aviv’ team.

According to Ynet, the minister obtained the green light for the establishment of the stadium from Emirati officials. This led to preparing the plans that are expected to come into effect in the next months.

The stadium’s runway will accommodate some 8,000 people, and it will be established with full Emirati funding.

The UAE signed with the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime in Washington in 2020 a normalization deal upon which it recognized the exchange o full diplomatic, economic and cultural ties.

Israel UAE Palestine normalization IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
Normalization Mode On: UAE to Establish a Football Stadium on the ‘Israeli’-occupied Lands

Normalization Mode On: UAE to Establish a Football Stadium on the ‘Israeli’-occupied Lands

8 hours ago
Kuwait: Crown Prince Names Son as Prime Minister

Kuwait: Crown Prince Names Son as Prime Minister

9 hours ago
Released Palestinian Prisoner Unable to Remember His Family

Released Palestinian Prisoner Unable to Remember His Family

9 hours ago
Bahraini Regime Sacks Culture Minister for Refusing to Shake Hands With ‘Israeli’ Envoy

Bahraini Regime Sacks Culture Minister for Refusing to Shake Hands With ‘Israeli’ Envoy

9 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 25-07-2022 Hour: 09:38 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Sayyed Nasrallah: The US and Europe need oil and gas and ‘Israel’ finds an opportunity in this need Joe Biden doesn’t want a war in the region and this is our chance to press ahead for obtaining our oil
Sayyed Nasrallah: Joe Biden came to the region for the gas and the oil, and what Saudi Arabia might provide won’t meet Europe’s needs
Sayyed Nasrallah on “Far Beyond Karish” equation: Lebanon has a historic chance amid Europe’s need to provide an alternative to the Russian oil and gas
Sayyed Nasrallah: Since July 2006 War, the ‘Israeli’ enemy has been aware that any attack against Lebanon will be answered
Sayyed Nasrallah: The 1996 aggression cemented the deterrence of 1993 and it paved the way for the liberation of 2000