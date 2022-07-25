Kuwait: Crown Prince Names Son as Prime Minister

By Staff, Agencies

Kuwait’s emir named his son as prime minister on Sunday, replacing Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid, another member of the ruling family.

Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah, 66 years old, was a deputy prime minister and interior minister in the previous government that dissolved in April.

His father, Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, named him to the post by a princely decree after lawmakers staged a sit-in to pressure him to name a new prime minister in June.

Sheikh Ahmad is the prince’s oldest son, and previously served as deputy commander of the country’s national guard.

Kuwait is a constitutional monarchy whose parliament is fully elected. Lawmakers enjoy widespread powers, including voting ministers out of their positions.

The country has gone through four governments in the past two and a half years, with the latest being sworn in earlier this year.

Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid, the outgoing prime minister, took the position in 2019 before resigning in April.

The last government crumbled only shortly after it was formed last December, with ministers resigning by February in protest of parliamentary corruption probes into ministers.

Kuwait's prince called for fresh elections last month.