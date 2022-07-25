No Script

Bahraini Regime Sacks Culture Minister for Refusing to Shake Hands With ‘Israeli’ Envoy
folder_openBahrain access_time 9 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The head of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities was sacked from her post after refusing to shake hands with the Zionist ambassador to the country earlier this month, Doha News reported.

Sheikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, who was well-known for her opposition to normalization with the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity, was dismissed after the incident, which took place on 16 June at the home of the US envoy to Bahrain, Stephen Bundy.

A number of ambassadors and officials had gathered at Bundy's home for a funeral reception to mark the passing of his father. During the event, Sheikha Mai was reportedly introduced to the ‘Israeli’ ambassador but withdrew her hand, in what was considered a politically motivated snub. According to reports, Sheikha Mai left the US ambassador's home and requested that photos of her at the memorial not be published.

Days later, King Hamad bin Isa announced that Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa had been appointed as the new president of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities.

Sheikha Mai, who also heads The Sheikh Ibrahim Centre for Culture and Research, was reportedly out of the country at the time of the announcement. Last year, Sheikha Mai hosted Ilan Pappe, an anti-Zionist professor and author, at the center for a symposium that was criticized as "a blow" to normalization efforts.

Bahrain and the UAE unashamedly normalized relations with the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity in September 2020 in a US-brokered deal during the final months of former US President Donald Trump's administration. Morocco and Sudan followed suit soon after.

The countries had previously refused to establish relations with the ‘Israeli’ regime in protest of the Zionist occupation of Palestine. The agreements shattered a longstanding Arab consensus that there should be no normalization with the Tel Aviv regime.

Israel bahrain normalization IsraeliOccupation

Last Update: 25-07-2022 Hour: 09:36 Beirut Timing

