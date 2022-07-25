No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

France Orders Air-conditioned Shops to Save Energy by Shutting Doors

France Orders Air-conditioned Shops to Save Energy by Shutting Doors
folder_openEurope... access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Air-conditioned shops in France will be ordered to keep their doors closed or risk being fined, a minister said while announcing a rule to combat energy wastage.

Leaving the doors open when the air conditioning is on leads to “20% more consumption and … it’s absurd,” French minister of ecological transition, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, told RMC radio on Sunday.

The minister said there were also plans to restrict the use of illuminated signs.

“In the coming days, I will issue two decrees: the first will widen the ban on illuminated advertising, whatever the size of the city, between 1 am and 6am,” with the exception of airports and stations, Pannier-Runacher told the Journal du Dimanche.

“The second will ban shops from having their doors open while the air conditioning and heating are working.”

Some cities in France, which like other parts of Europe has been gripped by a heatwave, passed municipal bylaws in July, imposing fines for offending air-conditioned shops.

The government plans to extend this to the whole country, with a fine of up to €750 – but will emphasize the education of shopkeepers in the first instance.

france heatwave

Comments

  1. Related News
France Orders Air-conditioned Shops to Save Energy by Shutting Doors

France Orders Air-conditioned Shops to Save Energy by Shutting Doors

9 hours ago
Lavrov Reacts to Western Attempts to Ban Photos with Russian Officials

Lavrov Reacts to Western Attempts to Ban Photos with Russian Officials

10 hours ago
Ukraine to Punish Own Citizens for Getting Russian Passports

Ukraine to Punish Own Citizens for Getting Russian Passports

2 days ago
Bloomberg: Oil Exports from Middle East to Europe Surge

Bloomberg: Oil Exports from Middle East to Europe Surge

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 25-07-2022 Hour: 09:36 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Sayyed Nasrallah: Joe Biden came to the region for the gas and the oil, and what Saudi Arabia might provide won’t meet Europe’s needs
Sayyed Nasrallah on “Far Beyond Karish” equation: Lebanon has a historic chance amid Europe’s need to provide an alternative to the Russian oil and gas
Sayyed Nasrallah: Since July 2006 War, the ‘Israeli’ enemy has been aware that any attack against Lebanon will be answered
Sayyed Nasrallah: The 1996 aggression cemented the deterrence of 1993 and it paved the way for the liberation of 2000