No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks

‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks
folder_openPalestine access_time 10 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations’ Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA] said the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime has confiscated large swathes of land and demolished more than 50 Palestinian-owned structures across the occupied West Bank in a time span of two weeks.

The OCHA said in its biweekly 'Protection of Civilians' report covering the period between June 28 and July 18 that some 47 of the targeted structures were demolished in Area C, which constitutes 61 percent of the West Bank and has been designated as ‘firing zones’ for the Zionist military training.

Four structures were demolished in East al-Quds, including one home destroyed by its owners to avoid paying the fines issued by the Zionist authorities.

On four occasions, said the OCHA, ‘Israeli’ occupation forces conducted military training exercises near 13 Palestinian herding communities in Masafer Yatta area, south of al-Khalil. The drills restricted the access of Palestinians to basic services and put their safety at risk.

As a result, 40 people, including 21 children, were displaced, and the livelihoods of about 500 others were affected, OCHA added.

A Zionist regime court recently approved the forcible eviction and expulsion of 1,144 people, including 569 children, living in Masafer Yatta.

In early July, the ‘Israeli’ occupation authorities demolished a 200-meter-long concrete wall around a water spring facility near Nablus. The demolition directly affects access to water and the livelihoods of at least 22 households, comprising 132 people.

‘Israeli’ occupation forces have on numerous occasions issued demolition and construction halt notices and flattened Palestinian houses in the area, accusing the owners of lacking building permits. A United Nations study says such permits are “virtually impossible” to obtain.

Critics say the demolitions are political in nature and part of the occupation regime’s policy of dispossession and ethnic cleansing of Palestinian landowners.

The ‘Israelis’ occupied the West Bank, including the western part of the holy city of al-Quds, in 1967. They later annexed East al-Quds, the capital of Palestine.

Between 600,000 and 750,000 Zionist settlers occupy more than 250 illegal settlements that have been built across the West Bank since the 1967 occupation.

The UN Security Council has in several resolutions condemned the Tel Aviv regime’s settlement projects in the occupied Palestinian lands.

Israel Palestine westbank HumanRights UnitedNations IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks

‘Israel’ Demolished Over 50 Palestinian Structures in Two Weeks

10 hours ago
EU Sounds Alarm Over ‘Israel’s’ Continuously Increasing Settlement Expansion

EU Sounds Alarm Over ‘Israel’s’ Continuously Increasing Settlement Expansion

3 days ago
Palestine Warns Against New ‘Israeli’ Settlement Schemes After Biden’s Visit

Palestine Warns Against New ‘Israeli’ Settlement Schemes After Biden’s Visit

7 days ago
Hamas Urges International Community to Term ‘Israeli’ Officials as War Criminals

Hamas Urges International Community to Term ‘Israeli’ Officials as War Criminals

7 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 25-07-2022 Hour: 09:36 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Sayyed Nasrallah: Joe Biden came to the region for the gas and the oil, and what Saudi Arabia might provide won’t meet Europe’s needs
Sayyed Nasrallah on “Far Beyond Karish” equation: Lebanon has a historic chance amid Europe’s need to provide an alternative to the Russian oil and gas
Sayyed Nasrallah: Since July 2006 War, the ‘Israeli’ enemy has been aware that any attack against Lebanon will be answered
Sayyed Nasrallah: The 1996 aggression cemented the deterrence of 1993 and it paved the way for the liberation of 2000