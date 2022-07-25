No Script

“Israeli” Elections: Netanyahu Would Win Half of Knesset’s Seats, Deadlock to Continue

11 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies 

It seems that the “Israeli” political deadlock is to witness a new change in the coming Knesset elections but no side is to win the majority.

In a poll released Sunday, Kan reported that the bloc of “Israeli” parties supporting opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is projected to win 60 of the Knesset's 120 seats in the November 1 election.

Even so, Netanyahu would need a majority in the Knesset in order to form a government, which according to this poll, he has still not attained.

Netanyahu's “Likud” party is forecast to be the largest party, with 35 seats. Meanwhile, “Israeli” Prime Minister Yair Lapid's “Yesh Atid” is behind it with 22 seats.

The alliance of Benny Gantz's “Kahol Lavan” and Gideon Sa'ar's “New Hope” is projected to win 12 Knesset seats, the same amount a Channel 13 poll conducted earlier this week gave them. The far-right “Religious Zionism” party follows with 10 seats.

The ultra-Orthodox parties “Shas” and “United Torah Judaism” would win eight and seven seats respectively, according to the poll, and Labor and the Arab majority Joint List would both win six.

For its part, Avigdor Lieberman's “Yisrael Beiteinu” would win five seats, as would the left-wing “Meretz” party, should party Zehava Galon lead it. If Yair Golan were to head the party, the poll found, it would win just four seats, and the "Joint List" would gain two more.

