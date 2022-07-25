No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

US Shootings: Deadly Gunfire Rips Through Park in LA

US Shootings: Deadly Gunfire Rips Through Park in LA
folder_openUnited States access_time 11 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A mass shooting left two people dead and at least five wounded in Los Angeles’s San Pedro neighborhood, while an informal car show attended by hundreds of people was taking place on Sunday afternoon.

Dozens of armed police officers responded to reports of gunfire at Peck Park around 3:50pm.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, it was not considered an ‘active shooter’ situation, but police had no suspects in custody as of 9pm on Sunday evening.

“We don’t know how many shooters we have at this point,” LAPD’s Capt. Kelly Muniz said, adding that investigators believe the shooting was sparked by a “dispute” between two parties. Several weapons were found at the scene.

Videos from the area showed a massive police presence, as well as firefighters and paramedics carrying people away on stretchers. Some particularly disturbing clips circulating online showed a bloodied individual lying on the ground, motionless.

Seven people were rushed to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, four men and three women. Two of the victims succumbed to their injuries and one is in a critical condition.

Authorities said there were about 500 people at the park when the shooting happened, many of whom were attending a car show. However, police could not immediately confirm whether the incident was related to the event. A fire department spokesman said it was not an officially organized event, but rather an improvised gathering of car owners to show off their rides.

LosAngeles UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
US Shootings: Deadly Gunfire Rips Through Park in LA

US Shootings: Deadly Gunfire Rips Through Park in LA

11 hours ago
US Factory Accused of Using Child Labor

US Factory Accused of Using Child Labor

2 days ago
US Announces $270mn In Military Aid to Ukraine After Russia Destroys HIMARS

US Announces $270mn In Military Aid to Ukraine After Russia Destroys HIMARS

2 days ago
Former Trump Aide Bannon Convicted of Contempt for Defying Jan. 6 Subpoena

Former Trump Aide Bannon Convicted of Contempt for Defying Jan. 6 Subpoena

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 25-07-2022 Hour: 09:35 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Sayyed Nasrallah on “Far Beyond Karish” equation: Lebanon has a historic chance amid Europe’s need to provide an alternative to the Russian oil and gas
Sayyed Nasrallah: Since July 2006 War, the ‘Israeli’ enemy has been aware that any attack against Lebanon will be answered
Sayyed Nasrallah: The 1996 aggression cemented the deterrence of 1993 and it paved the way for the liberation of 2000