Iran To Put New Satellite Using ‘Ghaem’ Launcher into Orbit

folder_openIran access_time 11 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said that IRG will put a new satellite into orbit by the yearend using "Ghaem" launcher.

Speaking on the sidelines of IRG’s Malek Ashtar Festival in Tehran on Sunday evening, Hajizadeh said that IRG will put new homegrown satellites with “Ghaem” satellite carrier into orbit in the current year.

The IRG Aerospace Division successfully launched the 'Noor-2' Satellite by the domestically-built launcher Qassed [messenger] on March 2022 and placed it into orbit at an altitude of 500 km.

The mission of the satellite is reconnaissance, and it was placed in orbit after 480 seconds at a speed of 6.7 km/s.

Iran AmirAliHajizadeh IRG

