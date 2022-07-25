Lebanon to Remain A Home for Resistance - Hezbollah

By Staff, Agencies

Chief of Hezbollah Executive Council His Eminence Sayyed Hashem Safieddine slammed as “treasonous” the normalization of relations with the ‘Israeli’ entity, saying Lebanon never moves in that direction and will remain a home for resistance.

“The normalization of relations with the Zionist regime is treason, and the resistance and the use of weapons and missiles will continue until the liberation of al-Quds,” Sayyed Safieddine stated at a ceremony in South Lebanon on Sunday.

“Lebanon will not fall in the face of foreign threats and will remain a home for resistance,” the senior Hezbollah official underlined.

“Lebanon will not be torn apart; Lebanon will not be among the compromisers and the countries that surrendered.”

Sayyed Safieddine further stressed that forty years into its formation, Hezbollah has become much stronger and still opposes the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime.

Back in 2020, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain unashamedly signed US-brokered agreements to normalize ties with the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity. Some other regional states, namely Sudan and Morocco, followed suit soon afterward.

The so-called Abraham accords have sparked widespread condemnations from the Palestinians as well as nations and human rights advocates across the globe, especially within the Muslim world.

Other regional countries have also been fraternizing with the Zionist entity, including Saudi Arabia, which received a visit by the regime’s former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in November 2020.

Last month, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the Arab governments that chose to normalize relations with ‘Israel’ against the will of their people will end up being exploited by the occupying regime.

“The Arab and non-Arab governments that moved toward normalizing their relations with the Zionist regime, against the will of their nations and for the will of the United States, must know that these interactions will bring them nothing but exploitation at the hands of the Zionist regime,” Imam Khamenei stated.

In the meantime, the ‘Israeli’ regime has continued to press ahead with building more illegal settlements in light of the US-brokered normalization deals.