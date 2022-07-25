No Script

IRG After, But Not Reliant on Advanced Arms – Chief Commander

IRG After, But Not Reliant on Advanced Arms – Chief Commander
folder_openIran access_time 12 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] pursues plans to obtain advanced weapons, although it would not rely entirely upon them, Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami said.

Addressing an IRG conference on Sunday, Major General Salami said since weapons play an effective role in wars, the Islamic Revolution Guard is pursuing plans to manufacture and obtain the most advanced weapons.

However, the IRG would not rely solely on weapons or expect them to perform a miracle, he said, adding that his forces trust in God and consider it as the key to victory.

The fact that the US’ pivotal target is the IRG and that Washington feels it has conquered the world after the martyrdom of an IRG member reveals the greatness of the IRG, Salami stated.

Hailing the IRG commanders for their courage, Major General Salami said the pious people do not give up and get stronger as they approach danger.

In remarks after unveiling two cavernous military bases accommodating missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles in March, the IRG top commander said what the Islamic Republic has relied upon is not arms, but faith, determination and persistence.

He also noted that Iran possesses a sufficient number of efficient weapons that are developed with homegrown technologies.

