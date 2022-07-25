- Home
Sayyed Nasrallah to Appear in an Interview on Al-Mayadeen TV
By Staff
On the 40-year anniversary of Hezbollah’s establishment, and the 30-year anniversary of its leadership under Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, al-Mayadeen Network is conducting an interview that will be aired on Monday, July 25th, 2022.
The interview with Sayyed Nasrallah is set to start at 21:00 al-Quds and Beirut time.
Live coverage in English language will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:
Website: english.alahednews.com.lb
Twitter: @English_AlAhed
Telegram: Eng_ahed
