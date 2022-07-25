No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah to Appear in an Interview on Al-Mayadeen TV

folder_openLebanon access_time 12 hours ago
By Staff

On the 40-year anniversary of Hezbollah’s establishment, and the 30-year anniversary of its leadership under Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, al-Mayadeen Network is conducting an interview that will be aired on Monday, July 25th, 2022.

The interview with Sayyed Nasrallah is set to start at 21:00 al-Quds and Beirut time.

Live coverage in English language will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @English_AlAhed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

