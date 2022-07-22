No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

WSJ: EU Avoids Sanctions on Russian Titanium

WSJ: EU Avoids Sanctions on Russian Titanium
folder_openEurope... access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The EU has blocked a proposal to impose sanctions on Russian titanium producer VSMPO-AVISMA, the Wall Street Journal [WSJ] reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the decision was made after France and other EU members raised concerns over a potential Russian retaliatory ban on titanium exports.

VSMPO-AVISMA is the world’s largest manufacturer of titanium and titanium alloy products, which are widely used in aircraft production, from the airframe and engine parts to landing gear. The Russian metals company is a critical supplier of titanium to EU-based Airbus, the biggest commercial jet maker in the world, and the loss of deliveries from Russia would be a major blow.

Last month, the airplane maker publicly called for the EU to refrain from imposing sanctions on Russian imports of the metal. According to consulting firm AlixPartners, roughly 65% of Airbus’ titanium comes from Russia.

VSMPO-AVISMA is partly owned by Russian space and aviation corporation Rostec [25% plus 1 share], and it supplies products to more than 450 companies in 50 countries, including Boeing, Airbus, Embraer, and Rolls-Royce.

Earlier this year, Rolls-Royce announced that it would temporarily stop purchasing Russian titanium in connection with the conflict in Ukraine and Western sanctions on Moscow. However, media later reported that Rolls-Royce did not terminate the current contract, and deliveries could resume at any time, citing sources within the company. Later, US plane maker Boeing also announced it would suspend purchases of titanium from VSMPO-AVISMA, saying it intends to reorient “to other markets and directions.”

Russia EuropeanUnion

Comments

  1. Related News
WSJ: EU Avoids Sanctions on Russian Titanium

WSJ: EU Avoids Sanctions on Russian Titanium

5 hours ago
UK Spy Chief: China Now Top Priority for MI6 Intelligence Agency

UK Spy Chief: China Now Top Priority for MI6 Intelligence Agency

6 hours ago
Europe Set for Record Forest Loss as Fires Rage

Europe Set for Record Forest Loss as Fires Rage

6 hours ago
Russia Tells Jewish Agency to Leave

Russia Tells Jewish Agency to Leave

9 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 22-07-2022 Hour: 02:30 Beirut Timing

whatshot