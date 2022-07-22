No Script

EU Sounds Alarm Over 'Israel's' Continuously Increasing Settlement Expansion

EU Sounds Alarm Over ‘Israel’s’ Continuously Increasing Settlement Expansion
access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The European Union [EU] warned about expanding the West Bank settlements and Zionist neighborhoods in the occupied holy city of al-Quds.

An EU report charged that in 2021, the number of settlement units advanced in East al-Quds more than doubled, from 6,288 the previous year to 14,894.

It particularly pointed to construction in the area surrounding al-Quds and the so-called E1 corridor, located within the municipal boundary of the ‘Ma’ale Adumim’ settlement, as potentially disconnecting East al-Quds from the rest of the West Bank.

This, the report said, would “have serious implications on Palestinian urban continuity.”

Road projects and the establishment of new illegal outposts were specifically singled out as trends and developments contributing to settler expansion.

The EU also noted that this happened despite the current government, which began its tenure on June 13, 2021, promising to maintain the status quo vis-à-vis the Palestinians.

All ‘Israeli’ settlements are illegal under international law as they are built on an occupied land.

Israel Al-Quds Palestine westbank EuropeanUnion IsraeliOccupation InternationalLaw

Comments

