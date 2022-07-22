Biden Tests Covid Positive, Says He’s ’Doing Great’

By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden tested Covid positive.

The 79-year-old, who is fully-vaccinated and has twice received booster jabs, is experiencing "very mild symptoms" and will continue to carry out all his duties, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The president is taking the antiviral medicine Paxlovid, her statement added.

In a tweet, Biden said he was "doing great" and "keeping busy."

His wife First Lady Jill Biden said she had tested negative.

Consistent with White House protocol the president will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative, Jean-Pierre said, and will take part in meetings via telephone and Zoom.

White House Covid coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said the president was tired, with a runny nose and dry cough.

He said Biden went to bed feeling fine but did not sleep well and then tested positive on Thursday morning.

In a press briefing at the White House on Thursday afternoon, Jean Pierre said that Biden ad continued working throughout the day and held calls with a number of US mayors and government officials.

Dr Jha said that Biden's vaccination status meant that his risk of serious illness was "dramatically lower", and was further reduced by the anti-viral drug he was now taking. He added that Biden will return to normal activities after a negative test.

The First Lady said she had spoken to her husband and he was "doing fine."