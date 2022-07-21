- Home
Lebanon Records 2560 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon registered 2560 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday.
The cases were found among 11,393 tests, resulting in an average two-week positivity rate of 8 percent.
The report also showed that 151 people were in hospital with the virus, including 52 patients in intensive care and 6 on ventilators.
The new numbers bring the aggregate to 1,147,581 cases and 10,496 deaths in Lebanon since the virus was first discovered in February 2020.
Meanwhile, a total of 522 first-dose vaccine jabs were administered, bringing the total to 2,707,133 or 49.7 percent of the eligible population, as well as 505 second-dose jabs, resulting in a total of 2,383,699 individuals or 43.7 percent of the eligible population; in addition to 1,033 third-dose jabs, resulting in a total of 620,314 individuals or 26 percent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated in Lebanon.
Lebanon has continued the anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign across all the provinces as the batches of vaccines are scheduled to arrive in Beirut gradually.
