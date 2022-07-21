Lebanon Clips China to Punch Ticket to FIBA Asia Cup Semis

By Staff, Agencies

The Lebanese national basketball team won on Wednesday the quarter-final match of the men’s Asia Cup against China with a three points difference, according to the Federation of International Basketball Association Asia [FIBA].

Winning with a score of 72-69, Lebanon has thus qualified for the semi-final, which will take place on Saturday in Jakarta, Indonesia, against Jordan.

Lebanon was favored to win the title, after being ranked first in the group stage of the Asian competition ahead of Australia – which played as the defending champion and ranked second – and South Korea – which ranked third. The competition’s group stage involves dividing the 16 qualified teams into four groups of four teams who will compete for the quarter-finals.

The considerable win sparked celebrations on social media platforms in Lebanon. This continental tournament is a qualifier for the 2023 men's basketball World Cup.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati tweeted after the game, and said that “This victory is an unprecedented great achievement in the history of Lebanese sports, because the Chinese team is known globally as the number one in the Asian continent,” adding that “this victory also gives [Lebanon] hope because of the determination and will of the Lebanese youth to achieve success.”

China leads a pack of five national teams that have been able to claim an Asia Cup title multiple times with a whopping amount of 16 titles.