Imam Khamenei’s Advisor: Axis of Resistance States Must Join Forces to Expel US from Region

By Staff, Agencies

Advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei on international affairs said countries of the resistance front should continue strong cooperation to bring about the expulsion of American forces from Syria and the whole region.

Ali Akbar Velayati made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad in Tehran on Thursday, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic will never back down on its stance in this regard.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported and will continue to support the resistance front,” Velayati said, describing Syria as one of the most important members of the axis.

He added that Iran also supports Syria’s stance on opposition to some compromise agreements in the region and anti-Palestinian plans, referring to some regional countries’ move to normalize ties with the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime.

The Zionist regime and its puppets are too weak to be able to undermine the powerful resistance front, the senior Iranian official said.

Back in 2020, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain blatantly signed United States-brokered agreements with the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime to normalize their ties with the regime. Some other regional states, namely Sudan and Morocco, followed suit soon afterward.

Spearheaded by the UAE, the move has sparked widespread condemnations from the Palestinians as well as nations and human rights advocates across the globe, especially within the Muslim world.

Other regional countries have also been fraternizing with the ‘Israeli’ occupiers, including Saudi Arabia, which received a visit by the regime’s former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in November 2020.

Velayati reiterated the Islamic Republic’s determination to continue support for Syria.

The Syrian foreign minister, for his part, said Tehran and Damascus are resolved to resist against the forces who have illegally occupied Syria’s territory for years.

Mikdad added that the positions of Imam Khamenei have always played a leading role in settling regional issues.

As the most important country of the resistance front, Iran has so far provided Syria with fundamental and practical support, Mikdad said, hailing Tehran’s role in the fight against the US and its destructive plans.

In a Wednesday meeting with the Syrian FM, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed confidence that Syria would have a bright future ahead, hailing the Syrian people’s perseverance and resistance in the face of eleven years of eleven years of foreign-backed war in their country.