Lapid: ‘Israeli’ Elections Not A Choice Between Me and Netanyahu

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist regime’s Prime Minister and Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid transitioned into campaign mode on Wednesday evening, calling for “a strong Yesh Atid” as the “one thing” that can deliver a stable government “without extremists,” and framing the elections as a choice between the future he represents and the past emblemized by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The decision being placed before ‘Israelis’ is not between me and Netanyahu,” Lapid said, in remarks preceding a meeting for his party.

“The choice is between the future and the past. The choice is between those who think only of their own good, and those who think of the good of ‘Israel.’”

“These elections have been forced upon us, but they could be a one-time opportunity to get out of the mess,” he added.

The November 1 elections, like the four that have preceded them since 2019, are quickly shaping up to be the fifth referendum on whether Likud leader Netanyahu should be at the helm of government.

Netanyahu has painted a target on Lapid’s back, creating an election narrative that voters must choose between his bloc, or Lapid’s.