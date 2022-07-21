No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Lapid: ‘Israeli’ Elections Not A Choice Between Me and Netanyahu

Lapid: ‘Israeli’ Elections Not A Choice Between Me and Netanyahu
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist regime’s Prime Minister and Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid transitioned into campaign mode on Wednesday evening, calling for “a strong Yesh Atid” as the “one thing” that can deliver a stable government “without extremists,” and framing the elections as a choice between the future he represents and the past emblemized by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The decision being placed before ‘Israelis’ is not between me and Netanyahu,” Lapid said, in remarks preceding a meeting for his party.

“The choice is between the future and the past. The choice is between those who think only of their own good, and those who think of the good of ‘Israel.’”

“These elections have been forced upon us, but they could be a one-time opportunity to get out of the mess,” he added.

The November 1 elections, like the four that have preceded them since 2019, are quickly shaping up to be the fifth referendum on whether Likud leader Netanyahu should be at the helm of government.

Netanyahu has painted a target on Lapid’s back, creating an election narrative that voters must choose between his bloc, or Lapid’s.

Israel BenjaminNetanyahu YairLapid

Comments

  1. Related News
Lapid: ‘Israeli’ Elections Not A Choice Between Me and Netanyahu

Lapid: ‘Israeli’ Elections Not A Choice Between Me and Netanyahu

3 hours ago
Hezbollah Forces ‘Israel’ To Retreat: Lapid Wants Agreement on Maritime Borders as Soon as Possible

Hezbollah Forces ‘Israel’ To Retreat: Lapid Wants Agreement on Maritime Borders as Soon as Possible

3 hours ago
‘Israeli’ Military Admits to Using Attack Drones

‘Israeli’ Military Admits to Using Attack Drones

5 hours ago
‘Israel’ In Front of Hezbollah Warnings: We Have No Interest in Escalation

‘Israel’ In Front of Hezbollah Warnings: We Have No Interest in Escalation

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 21-07-2022 Hour: 02:22 Beirut Timing

whatshot