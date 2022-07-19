No Script

Iran, Turkey Ink Eight MoUs, Cooperation Documents

Iran access_time 16 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran and Turkey signed eight documents and memoranda of understanding in various fields in the presence of the presidents of the two countries.

During the official visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Iran, and his meeting with Iranian counterpart Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi, eight documents and memoranda of understanding on cooperation in various fields were signed between the officials of the two countries.

Comprehensive plan for long-term cooperation between Iran and Turkey, agreement in the fields of social security and sports development, support for small economic enterprises, radio and television cooperation and cooperation between Iran's investment and economic and technical assistance organization and the Turkish presidential department for investment were amongst the documents and memoranda of understanding signed by the officials of the two countries.

Iran turkey RecepTayyipErdogan SayyedEbrahimRaisi

