Russia Sends Record Volumes of Gas to China

Russia Sends Record Volumes of Gas to China
folder_openRussia access_time 18 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Russia delivered a record daily volume of gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline on Sunday, energy giant Gazprom announced.

The supplies were delivered under a long-term contract between Gazprom and the Chinese company CNPC, the energy giant said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Monday.

Earlier this month the Russian company reported that pipeline gas exports to China grew by over 60% in the first six months of this year. The Power of Siberia is part of the eastern gas route from Siberia to China. A major buyer of Russian energy, China also imports liquefied natural gas from the country.

The increase to China follows a massive reduction of gas flow to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline last month. Gazprom blamed it on a technical issue resulting from the international sanctions placed on Russia. Moscow has repeatedly said that it remains a reliable supplier of natural gas and will stick to contractual obligations to its customers.

