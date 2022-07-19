“Israel” Police Northern District Chief Shimon Lavi Resigns

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel” Police Northern District Chief Shimon Lavi announced his resignation on Monday, citing responsibility in the Mount Meron disaster.

In April 2021, 45 people died during the Jewish celebration of Lag Ba'Omer on Mount Meron. Lavi was at the scene of the stampede, along with Police Chief Kobi Shabtai. The incident was the deadliest disaster in the “Israeli” entity’s history.

A day after the event, Lavi accepted responsibility for the police's failure to prevent it.

Lavi tendered his resignation to Shabtai, who thanked him for his service and wished him luck.

“As commander of the Northern District, Shimon Lavi worked in many areas, particularly the fight against crime in the Arab community and the building of forces for the future,” a police statement read.

Lavi acknowledged in his resignation letter responsibility for the crush, saying, “Immediately after the disaster, I said that I, as the commander of the event, bore responsibility. By that, I meant genuine responsibility, with no tricks and no gimmicks,” according to The Times of "Israel".

He said he waited to leave the position because of tasks that required attention, such as the high rate of crime in Arab communities.

However, now, he said, “I’ve arrived at the conclusion that this is the time to conclude my role as commander of the Northern District and retire from ‘Israel’s’ police service.”

Public Security Minister Omer Barlev commended Lavi as an "exceptional" officer, praising his successes.

“Officer Lavi is a leader, commander and, no less than that, a humane and warm person, whose extraordinary personality was appreciated by both his subordinates and the mayors of the northern cities and towns,” Barlev said.