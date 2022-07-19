West Neither Can Isolate Russia, Nor Hinder Its Progress by Sanctions - Putin

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country cannot be isolated in the international community, underlining that the anti-Moscow sanctions imposed by the West over the conflict in Ukraine will not hinder the country’s progress and development.

Putin made the remarks in a video conference with the Russian government figures on Monday, during which he said Russia had completely been denied access to foreign hi-tech products in the wake of the sanctions.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine on February 24, Russia has been targeted by a barrage of sanctions aimed at isolating it from global economy, and denying it access to goods, including commercial electronics, semiconductors and aircraft parts.

"I understand that this is a complicated task. All of us are perfectly aware of that. And it’s also clear that we cannot and will not live in isolation from the rest of the world," TASS news agency cited Putin as saying.

The Russian head of state further underlined that it was impossible to cut Russia off from the rest of the world.

"Obviously, we cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world. And we won’t. It is impossible in the present-day world to merely issue as decree and erect a huge fence. It is simply impossible."

"It is clear that this is a huge challenge for our country, but ... we are not going to give up and stay in a state of disarray or, as some of our 'well-wishers' predict, go back decades. Of course not."

Russia launched the operation in Ukraine following Kiev’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements and Moscow’s recognition of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk. At the time, the Russian leader said one of the goals of what he called a “special military operation” was to “de-Nazify” Ukraine.

Since the start of the war, Russian forces have taken over large swathes of Ukraine, including the complete seizure of the eastern region of Lugansk. Russian troops are now pushing ahead to complete their takeover of the entire Donbass, made up of the Lugansk and Donetsk provinces.