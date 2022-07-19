Gulf Security Needs No Foreign Powers: IRG Navy Commander

By Staff, Agencies

The Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said Monday that the regional countries have the capabilities to maintain Persian Gulf region's security.

Rear Admiral Tangsiri made the comments during an inspection visit to the naval forces stationed in the Nazeat Islands in the Gulf [the three Iranian islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb and the Lesser Tunb as well as Siri in the Gulf which are located near the Strait of Hormuz] on Monday, to celebrate Eid Al-Ghadir with them and their families there.

The IRG navy commander warned that "If the enemy acts foolishly and wants to commit a move or aggression against the Islamic Establishment, we will act in such a way that it will be a good lesson for it and its allies, and we will destroy the center of that conspiracy at its core."

He said that it is the people's support and resistance that has preserved the Islamic Establishment for the past 44 years since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Rear Admiral Tangsiri also said that "We are Muslims and we are religious brothers with the neighboring countries, all of whom are also Muslims, and we help each other in dealing with all problems and troubles, and to ensure the security of the important region of the Persian Gulf, this power and capacity exists in the neighboring countries, and there is no need for the presence of the countries from outside the region."