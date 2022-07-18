No Script

Palestine Warns Against New ‘Israeli’ Settlement Schemes After Biden’s Visit

folder_openPalestine access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Authority’s [PA] Foreign Ministry on Sunday warned against the Zionist regime’s new settlement schemes after US President Joe Biden's visit to the region.

The Tel Aviv regime’s planning and building committee will convene to discuss plans to build 2,000 settlement units southeast of occupied al-Quds, according to Zionist media reports.

Part of the schemes was postponed until after Biden's visit, the PA’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, calling it “an ugly ‘Israeli’ exploitation of the visit to deepen and strengthen settlements.”

The statement called on the international community and the US administration "to be vigilant and pay attention to this issue, especially since President Biden called for stopping unilateral measures, foremost of which is settlements."

The UN Security Council has in several resolutions condemned the Tel Aviv regime’s settlement activities in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian lands.

Israel Palestine unsc settlement expansion JoeBiden UnitedStates IsraeliOccupation

