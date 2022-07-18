- Home
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap Nine Palestinians In the West Bank
5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces kidnapped on Monday nine Palestinians in several areas across the occupied West Bank.
The Zionist occupation troops stormed the towns of Dora in al-Khalil, Beita in Nablus, Wadi Fukin in Bethlehem, al-Jazloun camp in Ramallah, and kidnapped nine Palestinians, local media outlets reported.
Earlier on Sunday, the occupation regime also kidnapped eight Palestinians in the same area.
