Imam Khamenei Grants Clemency to over 2,200 Iranian Prisoners on Eid Al-Ghadeer

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei approved a proposal from Iran’s top judge to pardon or commute the prison terms of 2,272 convicts found guilty by various Iranian courts.

The pardon was granted on Sunday on the occasion of two Muslim festivals, namely Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Ghadeer, which marks the appointment of the first Shiite Imam, Ali bin Abi Talib [AS], by Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] as his successor.

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei had sent a letter to Imam Khamenei, proposing a list of convicts deserving clemency.

Article 110 of the Constitution grants the Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon a recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.

