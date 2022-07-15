No Script

“Israeli” AG: Gantz Can Nominate New Army Chief before Elections
By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist entity’s Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara announced that “Israeli” War Minister Benny Gantz can nominate the next “Israeli” Military chief before the upcoming elections.

According to Baharav-Miara’s statement, there is no “legal hindrance” for the appointment, despite the chief of general staff serving after Yair Lapid’s interim government is replaced by the elections scheduled for November 1.

“There are exceptional circumstances of necessity and urgency to appoint a chief of staff who will take office in January 2023,” the statement said.

A classified dossier with a legal opinion that was provided by the War Ministry was found sufficient to allow the nomination process to proceed. “Israel’s” attorney general added, however, that it will involve “significant legal difficulties.” 

Gantz, who named three candidates among top generals last month, pushed for the nomination to go ahead despite the opposition’s efforts to delay it, saying that the “Israeli” army chief appointment “has a critical effect on our security." The term of the current Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi ends this coming January.

