Biden and Lapid Declaration: Iran, Hezbollah Main Concern

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist entity’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid and US President Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled the so-called “Al-Quds [Jerusalem] Declaration on the US-Israel Strategic Partnership”.

The declaration reaffirms “the unbreakable bonds” between Tel Aviv and Washington, which are “based on a bedrock of shared values, shared interests, and true friendship.”

It underscores the United States' “steadfast commitment to preserve and strengthen ‘Israel's’ capability to deter its enemies and to defend itself by itself against any threat or combination of threats," and reiterates that “these commitments are bipartisan and sacrosanct,” which are also “vitally important to the national security of the United States.”

Addressing Iran, the declaration stresses that “integral to this pledge is the [US] commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome.”

Washington also reiterated its pledge to work with “Israel” “and other partners to confront Iran's ‘aggression and destabilizing activities, whether advanced directly or through proxies and terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad’.”

 

