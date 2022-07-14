Before Declaring Normalization, Riyadh To Okay Overflights From ‘Israeli’ Entity, Direct Travel for Hajj

By Staff, Agencies

Although the Riyadh regime has not officially announced normalizing ties with the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity, a report leaked that Saudi Arabia is said to be preparing to allow all commercial flights to and from the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories to overfly its airspace, and also to permit direct charter flights to and from the Zionist entity for Muslims participating in the annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, the holiest city in Islam.

Citing “people familiar with the matter, a CNN report on Wednesday said Riyadh was preparing to make the announcement this week, as US President Joe Biden visits the region on an official state trip that will include a direct flight from the occupied territories to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Riyadh, CNN said, is expected to announce “that it will allow all commercial flights to and from ‘Israel’ to use its airspace and allow ‘Israel’s’ Muslim minority to take charter flights directly to Saudi Arabia to participate in the Hajj.”

In an opinion article ahead of the trip, Biden said the direct travel was a “small symbol” of the warming ties between ‘Israel’ and the Arab world and “steps toward normalization.”

So far, the Tel Aviv and Riyadh regimes do not have official diplomatic relations. However, covert ties have warmed in recent years as Saudi Arabia and its de factor ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, have reportedly come to see the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity as a strategic partner in the battle against their alleged ‘Iranian influence in the region.’

Saudi Arabia began allowing ‘Israeli’ airlines to fly over its territory in a special air corridor for flights to and from the UAE and Bahrain, after the mentioned countries signed normalization deals with the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime.

According to CNN, Biden administration officials have said that full normalization between ‘Israel’ and Saudi Arabia will likely not take place in the near future, but claimed that cooperation between the two sides was expanding.