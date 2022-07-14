Rights Group Urges UN To Stop ‘Israel’s’ Systematic Use of Lethal Force Against Palestinians

By Staff, Agencies

A Geneva-based human rights group appealed to the United Nations [UN] to put an end to the Zionist regime’s policy of using lethal force against Palestinians and ensure the occupation entity’s accountability for the extrajudicial killings.

“The official instructions received by the ‘Israeli’ army in dealing with Palestinian civilians led to the systematic use of lethal force, which caused a noticeable increase in incidents amounting to extrajudicial killings in the Palestinian territories,” Euro-Med Monitor said in a letter addressed to Morris Tidball-Binz, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial summary or arbitrary executions.

Since the beginning of the current year, the Zionist military has killed nearly 53 Palestinians in the West Bank and East al-Quds, owing to the policy of excessive use of force against Palestinians, the letter said.

‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers deliberately use lethal force against Palestinians, according to the letter that cited the killing of Rafiq Riyad Ghannam in Jenin last week.

Last Wednesday, ‘Israeli’ regime forces stormed east of Jaba’ town in Jenin, northern West Bank, raided a house, and shot dead Ghannam, 21, who came out of his house in his pajamas upon hearing a sound around the house.

The shooting incident reveals the Tel Aviv regime’s policy of excessive use of force against unarmed civilians who, in many cases, do not constitute a danger that calls for the use of lethal force, the letter said.

“This appears to reflect official ‘Israeli’ leniency given to the army when firing at Palestinians without urgent need,” the human rights group added.

The Zionist army’s shooting policy was already loose in the past and often led to extrajudicial killings without justification; however, the adoption of a new shooting policy in early 2021, made it even worse, giving ‘Israeli’ soldiers in the West Bank the green light to open fire on Palestinians throwing stones and Molotov cocktails, according to the rights group.

“The absence of domestic accountability in ‘Israel’, and the international community's continued providence of impunity to ‘Israeli’ authorities for the violations committed in the past” have enabled ‘Israeli’ occupation forces to use lethal force against civilians, the letter said.

It also urged the UN to press the Tel Aviv entity to abide by the organization’s resolution on “effective prevention and investigation of extra-legal, arbitrary and summary executions.”

The resolution clearly states that “executions shall not be carried out under any circumstances including, but not limited to, situations of internal armed conflict, excessive or illegal use of force by a public official or other person acting in an official capacity or by a person acting at the instigation.”

The letter demanded that the UN Special Rapporteur and other concerned bodies follow up and investigate the killings of Palestinian civilians, protect them and take serious steps to ensure accountability for extrajudicial killings.