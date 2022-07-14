US Assembles 30 Governments to Counter Hezbollah - Axios

By Staff | Axios

For the purpose to counter Hezbollah, the US state department assembled some 30 governments that were represented by diplomats, law enforcement officers, and intelligence experts from the Zionist entity, Saudi Arabia, four Gulf nations, and 20 other countries, Axios reported.

Officials from Bahrain, the Zionist entity, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and many European, African and Latin American countries took part, according to sources with direct knowledge.

30 sides attended the meeting on June 29-30, which was held in Europe and was the first such meeting since US President Biden took office, the website explained.

The meeting of the Law Enforcement Coordination Group, which was established in 2014, was part of an effort led by the US to mobilize ‘countries’ to counter Hezbollah’s activities outside of Lebanon in order to block its ‘terror, finance and procurement networks,’ a US State Department official told Axios.

The State Department official also said that one of the main points the US wanted to stress to the participants was that despite the economic problems in Iran and Lebanon, Hezbollah is still expanding its activity around the world.