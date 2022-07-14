No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

France: Inflation Highest in Decades

France: Inflation Highest in Decades
folder_openEurope... access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

Consumer prices in France have reached their highest rate in over three decades, data from the state statistics agency INSEE showed on Wednesday.

According to the report, inflation in the country increased by 0.9% in June from the month before, driving annual inflation to 6.5%, its highest level since 1991. The figures marked the second consecutive record month for inflation since France began using the EU’s calculation methods in the early 1990s.

The country’s national consumer price index was also up at 5.8% year-on-year from 5.2% in May.

INSEE indicated that inflation was mainly driven by surging energy prices, which have increased 33.1% in annual terms. Data also showed that the cost of services rose by 3.3% year-on-year.

The French government and the central bank have both cut their economic-growth forecasts for this year.

Bank of France Governor, Francois Villeroy de Galhau told France Info radio on Wednesday that stagflation in the country can’t be ruled out. The regulator’s main scenario still points to 2.3% growth for the whole of 2022.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has warned that the state is running out of fiscal space to keep offsetting rising energy prices for firms and households.
 

france inflation

Comments

  1. Related News
France: Inflation Highest in Decades

France: Inflation Highest in Decades

9 hours ago
IMF: Disruptions in Natural Gas Can Cause Recession in Europe

IMF: Disruptions in Natural Gas Can Cause Recession in Europe

11 hours ago
Ukraine Cuts Ties with North Korea

Ukraine Cuts Ties with North Korea

11 hours ago
UK’s Ex-finance Minister Tops First Vote to Be Next PM

UK’s Ex-finance Minister Tops First Vote to Be Next PM

11 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 14-07-2022 Hour: 02:35 Beirut Timing

whatshot