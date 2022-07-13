Sayyed Nasrallah Sets The Equation of ’Far Beyond Karish’: Hezbollah’s Drones Just The Humble Beginning

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a speech on Wednesday evening in which he tackled the latest political developments in the region, laying emphasis, however, on the seriousness of the Resistance’s threats on the level of preserving Lebanon’s interests.

At the beginning of his speech, the Resistance leader congratulated Muslims on Eid al-Adha and wished that other returns would happen in better circumstances.

Then, Sayyed Nasrallah condoled with Ansarullah Leader Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi and the Yemeni people on the demise of cleric Abdul Salam al-Wajih, the Secretary General of Yemen Cleric’s Association.

Commemorating the ongoing occasion, Sayyed Nasrallah recalled that these days mark Operation Truthful Promise after which the aggressive war on Lebanon kicked off and ended with the Great Victory on August 14th, 2006.

“In the July war, there was an American scheme to control the region through the direct [intervention] of military forces,” Sayyed Nasrallah explained, noting however that “The steadfastness of the Resistance and Lebanon, and the failure to achieve the goals of the July war dealt a very heavy blow to the New Middle East scheme.”

With respect to US President Joe Biden’s Middle East visit, Sayyed Nasrallah noted that many analyses and expectations have been released, and many talked about the formation of an Arab or Middle Eastern NATO. “The US today is different from that of 2003 and 2006. It is in a very different situation, and I think what brought Biden to the region are two matters; one of them is to convince the Gulf nations to produce and export more oil and gas, and the other is to protect ‘Israel’.”

Detailing the US’ abuse of Ukraine in the ongoing war, His Eminence made clear that “The US fights Russia with the Ukrainian government, people, and army; it dragged all the European countries to this fight.”

Sayyed Nasrallah also said that the Americans vowed to provide Europe with an alternative to Russian oil and gas and they are short on time.

On the level of the Palestinian issue, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that Biden has nothing at all to offer the Palestinian people.

As for Yemen, Sayyed Nasrallah mentioned that Biden must not demand extending the truce in the war-torn nation but to stop the war and lift the siege, and to reach a Yemeni solution.

Back to the occasion, the Hezbollah leader pinpointed that among the most important achievements of the July war is setting rules of deterrence between Lebanon and the ‘Israeli’ enemy, which now counts a thousand times before taking any military step towards Lebanon thanks to those equations of deterrence.

Regarding ‘Israeli’ War Minister Benny Gantz’s threats to Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that Gantz himself knows that his threats to Lebanon are nonsense, advising him to reassess the ‘Israeli’ experience of July War, mainly the last days of it when they decided to enter the village of Bint Jbeil.

“The ‘Israeli’ has in reassessing his calculations of war to take into account the environment, the capabilities, and the entire geography that supports the Resistance,” His Eminence further underscored on the Lebanese level.

“It is high time for the golden opportunity regarding the extraction of oil and gas. The golden opportunity regarding Lebanon’s extraction of oil and gas is within the current couple of months; after that time ‘the costs will be higher’.”

The Resistance leader also urged the Lebanese officials not to let the Americans to deceive them and waste Lebanon’s time: “Hadn’t you proven your rights before September, things will be costly after this deadline.”

“We don’t consider the American [Amos Hochstein] as a ‘mediator’ but a partner that serves the ‘Israeli’ interests and presses the Lebanese side. And the reasons behind his recent visit are the dire need to provide an alternative to the Russian gas and the serious threats of the Resistance,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

Stressing that the enemy’s weakness is its need to oil and gas, while Lebanon’s strength is its capability to hinder [the extraction of this oil and gas], Sayyed Nasrallah addressed the Lebanese officials by saying: “The Resistance is the sole strength you have in the negotiations on the demarcation of maritime borders, so do take advantage of and use it.”

With respect to sending Hezbollah’s drones to the disputed Karish Field, Sayyed Nasrallah declared that the Resistance neither agreed with and nor promised anybody that it won’t take any step while waiting the negotiations; “Those who are telling the Americans such thing are deceiving them.”

The Hezbollah leader underlined that it is the resistance’s right to take any step in the convenient time and on the appropriate level of pressuring the enemy.

“Hezbollah intended to send three drones for reconnaissance to be shot down by the ‘Israeli’ enemy so that the engineers operating onboard the ship in the Karish Field will feel that they are working in a dangerous zone,” Sayyed Nasrallah said it frankly.

It was for the first time in the ‘Israeli’ entity’s history that three drones have been launched towards it at once, and Hezbollah can send many drones at once, which could be either armed or unarmed, His Eminence mentioned, adding that “The message behind sending the drones reads that we are serious and we are taking gradual steps; this message has been understood by the ‘Israelis’ and the Americans alike.”

The message behind sending the drones has been delivered and seriously understood by the ‘Israeli’ enemy and its American friend; and Hezbollah has all its choices on the table whether in the air, the sea, or on land, he then added.

“Hezbollah will do whatever serves the negotiations with the appropriate size and timing,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, and he addresses foes and friends by saying that “The maritime border demarcation is momentous and is the sole way to save Lebanon and its people,” ruling out that it is part of a psychological warfare.

At home, Sayyed Nasrallah urged unity among people: “We as Lebanese people should have a united stance that the ‘Israeli’ must listen to away from disputes.”

He then set a comparison to the current situation, saying “Had the choice been not to help Lebanon and to push it towards collapse, then threatening with war and engaging in a war would be more honorable.”

Sayyed Nasrallah drew the ‘Israeli’ enemy and the Americans’ attention to that the message of the drones is just a humble beginning for what Hezbollah might do.

“Had things reached a negative point, we won’t stand against Karish alone… note down this equation: We are to go to Karish and what is far beyond Karish,” the Resistance leader warned, affirming that Hezbollah observes whatever is happening on the shores off Lebanon and has all the related coordinates.

“Once Lebanon is banned from saving itself by extracting its gas and oil, nobody else will be allowed to extract and sell gas and oil no matter what are the repercussions,” Sayyed Nasrallah concluded his speech.