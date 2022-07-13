Iran Dismantles Terrorist Group in Country’s Northwest

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence announced that the members of a terrorist network affiliated with separatists in the northwest of the country have been identified and detained.

The ten terrorists had various and multiple missions of destruction, explosion, and attack on vital and economic centers and facilities of the country, as well as creating roadblocks and extortion from the people and especially successful local entrepreneurs, the ministry said in a statement.

The terrorist group was entering the country through the border areas of West Azarbaijan, the statement read, adding that all advanced technical and communication items and war cargo, including all types of individual weapons, RPGs, grenades, TNT, and related ammunition were seized.