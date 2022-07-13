No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Iran’s Army to Set Up Five New Drone Units

Iran’s Army to Set Up Five New Drone Units
folder_openIran access_time 57 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Commander of Iran’s Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari unveiled plans for the establishment of five new military units operating with unmanned aerial vehicles.

In comments at a conference in Tehran on Wednesday, General Heidari said a series of the most advanced drones are in service at the Army Ground Force.

Pointing to the sophisticated UAVs that the Army’s “Drone Base 313” has taken possession of, including cruise drones and the Heidar drones, the commander said the Ground Force has submitted a proposal for the establishment of five drone units.

The general also noted that founding the five new drone units would not require any extra forces.

He highlighted that the structural changes in the Army Ground Force are proportional to the operational needs, saying efforts are underway to extend the range and increase the accuracy of weapons.

Iran IranianArmy

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran’s Army to Set Up Five New Drone Units

Iran’s Army to Set Up Five New Drone Units

57 minutes ago
Iran’s FM In Vatican: General Soleimani Played Key Role in Saving Christians from Daesh

Iran’s FM In Vatican: General Soleimani Played Key Role in Saving Christians from Daesh

2 hours ago
Iran: US Cannot Impose Views Through Accusation, Sanction

Iran: US Cannot Impose Views Through Accusation, Sanction

one day ago
Shanghai – The Opportunity to Develop a Secure Economy

Shanghai – The Opportunity to Develop a Secure Economy

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 13-07-2022 Hour: 02:16 Beirut Timing

whatshot