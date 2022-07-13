Iran’s Army to Set Up Five New Drone Units

By Staff, Agencies

Commander of Iran’s Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari unveiled plans for the establishment of five new military units operating with unmanned aerial vehicles.

In comments at a conference in Tehran on Wednesday, General Heidari said a series of the most advanced drones are in service at the Army Ground Force.

Pointing to the sophisticated UAVs that the Army’s “Drone Base 313” has taken possession of, including cruise drones and the Heidar drones, the commander said the Ground Force has submitted a proposal for the establishment of five drone units.

The general also noted that founding the five new drone units would not require any extra forces.

He highlighted that the structural changes in the Army Ground Force are proportional to the operational needs, saying efforts are underway to extend the range and increase the accuracy of weapons.