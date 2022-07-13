Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech Tonight

By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a televised speech on Wednesday July 13th, 2022 at 20:35 Beirut time to tackle the latest developments.

Live coverage in English language will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @English_AlAhed