Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech Tonight

folder_openLebanon access_time 5 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a televised speech on Wednesday July 13th, 2022 at 20:35 Beirut time to tackle the latest developments.

Live coverage in English language will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @English_AlAhed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Hezbollah

