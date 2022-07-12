Bibi Hails MBS: He Helped in Finalizing ‘Abraham Accords’

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” former PM Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman [MBS], for his contribution to the completion of the so-called "Abraham Accords".

According to Hebrew media, Netanyahu said that in case he assumes leadership once again, then he intends to achieve full “peace agreements” with Saudi Arabia, as well as with other Arab states.

The “Israeli” opposition leader’s statement comes ahead of an upcoming visit by US President Joe Biden to the Middle East, during which he will meet with Palestinian and “Israeli” occupation officials.

According to “Israeli” media, Biden plans to meet with Netanyahu during his upcoming visit to the Zionist entity.

This is the first time in which an “Israeli” official openly highlights bin MBS’ clear contribution to the signing of the normalization agreements with the “Israeli” occupation.

The UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan were part of the so-called "Abraham Accords" brokered by former US President Donald Trump's administration in 2020 to normalize relations with “Israel”.

On Monday, the political affairs commentator for the “Israeli” Makan channel, Shimon Aran, revealed that a private “Israeli” plane "that the ‘Israeli’ Mossad used in the past landed this afternoon in Riyadh."

It is noteworthy that “‘Israel’ Hayom” newspaper had previously revealed that “Israeli” envoys visited Riyadh several times throughout a period of time that extends for over a decade now. However, these visits have always been kept secret.

There has been one exception to the secret visits and that is Netanyahu’s visit in November of 2020 to the Red Sea city of Neom, which was widely yet carefully publicized, where he met with MBS.