Tel Aviv Municipality Attacked By General Soleimani’s Order

By Staff, Agencies

A group of hackers based in Iraq announced that they have managed to break into the Tel Aviv municipality website and take it down, a week after a similar cyberattack on “Israeli” NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd., which is responsible for the design and construction of a mass transit system in the coastal Zionist city.

Sabereen News, a Telegram news channel associated with Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units [PMU], reported that the group, known as Al-Tahera, carried out the operation on Monday.

“Do not work, it's suspended by order of General Qassem Soleimani,” the message shown after the hack read on the Tel Aviv Municipality website.

The website of the “Israeli” digital intelligence company Cellebrite has been knocked offline due to a denial of service attack by two groups of Iraqi hackers.

“Israel’s” NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd, the company building the light rail network for the Tel Aviv area, said last week that its website was temporarily disrupted by a foreign cyberattack.

Sabereen News unveiled that the group targeted the company last Monday, affecting its operating systems, control monitors, and servers.

Last April, the website of “Israel’s” Airports Authority was also knocked offline due to a denial of service attack.

The targeting apparently came in the form of a Distributed Denial of Service [DDoS] attack, during which website servers are overwhelmed by near-simultaneous requests to connect.

The Airports Authority was one of several Israeli websites targeted in a cyberattack claimed by the Al-Tahera group in Iraq.