UK to Train Up to 10,000 Ukrainian Troops for War against Russia

folder_openUnited Kingdom access_time 2 days ago
By Staff, Agencies

BBC unveiled on Sunday that “Some 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers will be trained in Defense Ministry sites and military bases across the United Kingdom in the upcoming months.”

The UK training program, which Defense Secretary Ben Wallace reportedly described as “the next phase in the UK's support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion,” will see around 1,050 UK service members aim to train the 10,000-odd Ukrainian military personnel in 120 days.

The British Defense Ministry said the program will prepare the Ukrainian recruits for battles in the Ukraine-Russia War.

The program will be run by the UK Army's 11th Security Force Assistance Brigade, responsible for training, equipping and strategic planning and organization of foreign forces. It will cover weapons handling, first aid during battle, fieldcraft, patrol tactics and the Law of Armed Conflict [also known as the international humanitarian law].

“Using the world-class expertise of the British Army, we will help Ukraine rebuild its forces and scale up its resistance as they defend their country's sovereignty,” the defense secretary said. “We're in the hands of the Ukrainians.”

