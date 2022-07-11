No Script

IRG Disbands Terrorist Group NW Iran

IRG Disbands Terrorist Group NW Iran
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 2 days ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Ground Force managed to disband a team of armed terrorists in Iran’s northwestern province of West Azarbaijan.

The IRG Ground Force’s Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base said in a statement that the armed terrorist team had plans to cross the northwestern border and enter Iran to carry out sabotage operations.

The statement said the intruders were arrested in an ambush laid by the IRG Ground Force troops in a border area near the city of Salmas.

“The terrorist team was fully disbanded and the IRGC forces captured ammunition and equipment,” it added, saying “the Iranian forces have not suffered any damages in the operation.”

 

Iran IRG

