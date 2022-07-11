No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Al-Assad Performs Eid al-Adha Prayers in Aleppo

Al-Assad Performs Eid al-Adha Prayers in Aleppo
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 2 days ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Saturday performed Eid al-Adha prayers at Sahabiy Abdallah bin Abbas mosque in Aleppo city.

Sheikh Mahmoud Akkam, who led the prayer, delivered the Eid sermon affirming the noble meanings of Eid al-Adha that beings joy to all, particularly because it comes following the Hajj ritual.

He referred to the sacrifices offered by the Syrians for the sake of Homeland which led to Aleppo’s victory.

Sheikh Akkam thanked the Syrian Arab Army for its sacrifices to liberate Aleppo from terrorism, praying God to protect Syria.

Syria assad adha aleppo

Comments

  1. Related News
Al-Assad Performs Eid al-Adha Prayers in Aleppo

Al-Assad Performs Eid al-Adha Prayers in Aleppo

2 days ago
‘Israeli’ Regime Attacks Occupied Golan, Syrian Soldier Martyred

‘Israeli’ Regime Attacks Occupied Golan, Syrian Soldier Martyred

4 days ago
Syrian Villagers, Army Force US Military Convoy To Backtrack in Hasaka

Syrian Villagers, Army Force US Military Convoy To Backtrack in Hasaka

5 days ago
‘Israeli’ Occupation Regime Endorses New Settlement Scheme in Occupied Golan

‘Israeli’ Occupation Regime Endorses New Settlement Scheme in Occupied Golan

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 11-07-2022 Hour: 02:57 Beirut Timing

whatshot