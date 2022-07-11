Al-Assad Performs Eid al-Adha Prayers in Aleppo

By Staff, Agencies

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Saturday performed Eid al-Adha prayers at Sahabiy Abdallah bin Abbas mosque in Aleppo city.

Sheikh Mahmoud Akkam, who led the prayer, delivered the Eid sermon affirming the noble meanings of Eid al-Adha that beings joy to all, particularly because it comes following the Hajj ritual.

He referred to the sacrifices offered by the Syrians for the sake of Homeland which led to Aleppo’s victory.

Sheikh Akkam thanked the Syrian Arab Army for its sacrifices to liberate Aleppo from terrorism, praying God to protect Syria.