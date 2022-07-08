- Home
‘Israel’ Conducting Lab Experiments on Bodies of Palestinian Martyrs
By Staff, Agencies
Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh this week accused the Zionist occupation regime of experimenting on the corpses of Palestinian martyrs kidnapped by the ‘Israeli’ entity.
“We have learned that ‘Israel’ uses these corpses in the labs of medical schools in ‘Israeli’ universities. This is a brazen assault on human rights and scientific ethics,” Shtayyeh said.
In a statement, the Zionist regime’s so-called Foreign Ministry denied the Palestinian accusation.
