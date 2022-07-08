Lavrov: US Is Trying to Force the Whole World to Abandon Cheaper Energy Sources

By Staff, Agencies

The United States is trying to force the whole world, including Europe, to abandon cheaper energy sources and switch to more expensive resources, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after attending the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

The Minister assured that Russia is ready to fulfill all its obligations on the supply of cheap energy. “Although the United States is actively opposed to this, forcing Europe, and the rest of the world, to abandon these affordable energy sources, switch to much more expensive resources,” reports TASS his words.

Lavrov stressed that at the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers, Russia showed its readiness to fulfill all obligations for the supply of cheap energy, oil and gas.

“We showed our readiness to fulfill all the obligations of the Russian Federation and for the supply of cheap, affordable energy, hydrocarbons, oil and gas,” he said.

Earlier, CDU Bundestag deputy Torsten Frei said that the plan of Vice Chancellor, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection of Germany Robert Habek to replace Russian gas with LNG supplies suffered failure.

Before that, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártódeclaredabout the impossibility of replacing Russian energy carriers. Formerly Vice Chancellor of Germany, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habekdeclaredthat the possibility of a further reduction in gas supplies via Nord Stream after technical work is not ruled out.