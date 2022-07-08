UK: PM Boris Johnson Resigns, Race for Replacement Kicks Off

By Staff, Agencies

As soon as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday, the race to replace Boris Johnson kicked off.

Johnson also resigned as Tory leader following a dramatic few days that saw his authority collapse.

Tom Tugendhat was the latest MP to throw his hat into the ring, joining Attorney General Suella Braverman and Brexiteer Steve Baker who have shown interest.

Although Johnson plans to stay on as PM until a new successor is found by autumn, many colleagues and opposition politicians want him to leave now - but he has already filled cabinet jobs.

Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday, following two days of desperate attempts to cling onto power amid a flood of resignations on the side of his cabinet members.

Nearly 60 Conservative MPs have quit government roles in recent days at both senior and junior levels, raising doubts about the government's ability to function.

Speaking to his newly appointed cabinet on Thursday, Johnson promised he would not use his remaining time in No 10 to make "major changes of direction."

A series of political scandals led to Johnson losing the support of numerous government ministers and members of his Conservative Party.

"Today I have appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place," Johnson said. "I know that there will be many people who are relieved and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed.

The Conservative Party will now have to elect a new leader in a process that could take weeks or months. Among the possible candidates to succeed him are former Health Secretary Sajid Javid, former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

In recent days, about 50 cabinet secretaries, ministers and lower-level officials resigned from their positions. Some spoke out in public about the prime minister’s lack of integrity.