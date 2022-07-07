No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Most ‘Israelis’ Don’t Expect Stable Gov’t After Election – Poll Shows

Most ‘Israelis’ Don’t Expect Stable Gov’t After Election – Poll Shows
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

While a majority of Zionist settlers favor new elections, even more of them don’t expect a stable government to be formed after the November 1 vote, according to a Tuesday poll by the so-called ‘Israel’ Democracy Institute [IDI].

Fifty-one percent of respondents are satisfied with the decision to hold new elections – the Zionist entity’s fifth vote in less than four years. However, 57.5 percent of Zionists “think there is a low likelihood of a stable government being formed” thereafter.

According to the poll, 52 percent believe that the political right has a greater chance of forming a stable coalition, as opposed to only nine percent for the center-left.

The poll went on the show a significant difference in voting predictions between supports of the opposition and coalition parties, and that 62.5 percent of ‘Israelis’ would vote for the same party as the last election.

According to a poll published earlier this week by Kan public broadcaster, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party would remain the largest party in the ‘Israeli’ entity’s parliament, with 34 out of 120 seats.

Israel IsraeliElections

Comments

  1. Related News
Most ‘Israelis’ Don’t Expect Stable Gov’t After Election – Poll Shows

Most ‘Israelis’ Don’t Expect Stable Gov’t After Election – Poll Shows

4 hours ago
‘Israeli’ Energy Ministry Pushed for Concealing Hezbollah Drones’ Incident to Save its Image

‘Israeli’ Energy Ministry Pushed for Concealing Hezbollah Drones’ Incident to Save its Image

5 hours ago
Case 1000: Netanyahu Told Billionaire’s Aide to Give Sara Whatever She Wants

Case 1000: Netanyahu Told Billionaire’s Aide to Give Sara Whatever She Wants

one day ago
Gantz Terms Iran’s Maritime Activity in Red Sea as ‘Most Significant’ In A Decade

Gantz Terms Iran’s Maritime Activity in Red Sea as ‘Most Significant’ In A Decade

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 07-07-2022 Hour: 02:44 Beirut Timing

whatshot